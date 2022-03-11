La Crosse Fire Dept. reminds residents to check their smoke alarms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- With daylight savings coming up, the La Crosse Fire Department would like to remind residents to check their smoke alarm batteries in their homes.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in a house fire with a working smoke alarm is 55% lower than a home without an alarm.
Community Risk Educator of the Fire Dept. Pat Corran recommended residents to have a premeditated plan for their household in case of a fire.
"You really want two ways out of every room." Corran continues, "and then you want a meeting place that everyone in the family knows."
Corran also recommended that you pick a location or item that is stationary such as a tree, and avoid moving items such as a car.
The La Crosse Fire Dept. has also partnered with the Red Cross to install free smoke alarms to residents that do not have one, or those looking for an upgrade.
La Crosse residents can reach out to fdinfo@cityoflacrosse.org for more information on the program and get a smoke alarm installed in their home for free.