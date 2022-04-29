La Crosse Fire Dept. set to debrief performance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Following the aftermath of the fire that sparked in downtown La Crosse on April 28, the La Crosse Fire Department is now set to evaluate their performance.
Noticing the severity of the event, Battalion Chief of the La Crosse Fire Department Jeff Schott knew extra resources were needed, reaching out to neighboring fire departments in concerns the fire possibly sweeping the entire block.
Schott said that logistically, things worked out mechanically wise and the amount of water flow was sufficient for the fire they were seeing.
"This was a pretty unique situation as far as the amount of fire that we were dealing with and the size of the building. We actually had four fire hydrants in operation and all the pumping apparatus and area apparatus functioned as they should. Nothing is ever going to go perfect so there always is a few logistical things that have to get worked out." Schott said.
As brave and efficient the first responders were extinguishing and containing the fire, Division Chief of Training Todd Adams said there is always an area to improve on.
"We'll do an after action on this whole fire we'll break it down from the beginning, middle, and end section and we'll take every part of it we'll look at it we'll critique yourself." Adams continued, "We'll probably be harder on ourselves more than most people would be to always try to get better."
Adams also said that the department had eight new hires start in the last six days and participated in extinguishing the fire.
Thankfully, no injuries of civilians or firefighters have been reported.