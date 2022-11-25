 Skip to main content
La Crosse Jazz Orchestra to play at the Capella Performing Arts Center

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra is performing a Christmas concert December 3. It's called Holly Jolly Christmas.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)  It's a great way to celebrate the season.

Director Greg Balfany says they have some great charts.  They will also feature Minneapolis singer Debbie O'Keefe and guest pianist Laura Caviani.

The Orchestra will perform at the new Cappella Performing Arts Center.  It's located at 721 King Street.  The show begins at 7:00.

Tickets are available by stopping by the Center between 1 and 5 Monday through Friday.

You can also call 608-299-7248.  And you may purchase online at CappellaPerformingArtsCenter.com.

