La Crosse man says jail ministry changed his life for the better

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Dean Ciokiewicz says part of the reason he went to jail so many times was because of his addiction to alcohol. He currently works as a Re-entry and Discipleship Navigator with Next Chapter La Crosse but he says he can remember quite vividly the first time he ever tried alcohol.
"We drank some booze. And I watched my friends spit it out like it was gasoline, probably a natural reaction. When it went into me, it set me free. It went into points of my body that were warming. It was amazing. I felt scared because I wasn't reacting that way and wondering why my friends were wasting good booze," said Dean.
Dean went to jail 22 times before he turned his life around. He credits jail ministry and his community connection to Rivers Harvest Church. Pastor Andy LeFebre also opens his heart to inmates. While he didn't minister to Dean when he was in jail, he works with him now both at the church and through the jail.
"If I concentrated on people that were solid and people that were quote 'normal' and obviously the church would be bigger and we would get bigger offerings and it would be taking care of us but you know what Jesus said 'I haven't come for the healthy, I have come for the sick'," said LeFebre.
Dean says there are a lot of people who helped him get to this point in his life. People like Pastor Andy, the judge from drug court who gave him another chance and a kind hearted but determined jail minister who never gave up on him.
"The first 15 times or so they were just two old men coming in giving us a chance to get out of our cellblock. I knew that there may be some answer there but it wasn't until my heart was ready to change that my heart opened up and what they were saying was sticking to my heart," said Dean.