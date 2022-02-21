 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry mix tonight eventually changes over to predominantly
snow tomorrow...

.The light and patchy wintry mix is expected to continue
expanding across the region throughout tonight. Snow chances will
become increasingly likely throughout the day spreading into the
area from the northwest to the southeast. The far southern
portions of the area should expect the least amount of snow near a
trace, but possible ice accumulations over 1 tenth of an inch.
Along and south of I-90, snow amounts from a few tenths up to 2
inches is possible with a light glaze to a tenth of an inch of
ice. North of I-90 will get the higher snowfall amounts from 3 to
6 inches with the higher amounts expected across the northern
portions of the area.

Travel will be impacted as untreated roads and other frozen
surfaces become slick due to the freezing drizzle and wintry mix.
Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans
accordingly.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

&&

La Crosse man says jail ministry changed his life for the better

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Dean Ciokiewicz says part of the reason he went to jail so many times was because of his addiction to alcohol. He currently works as a Re-entry and Discipleship Navigator with Next Chapter La Crosse but he says he can remember quite vividly the first time he ever tried alcohol.

"We drank some booze. And I watched my friends spit it out like it was gasoline, probably a natural reaction. When it went into me, it set me free. It went into points of my body that were warming. It was amazing. I felt scared because I wasn't reacting that way and wondering why my friends were wasting good booze," said Dean.

Dean went to jail 22 times before he turned his life around. He credits jail ministry and his community connection to Rivers Harvest Church. Pastor Andy LeFebre also opens his heart to inmates. While he didn't minister to Dean when he was in jail, he works with him now both at the church and through the jail.

"If I concentrated on people that were solid and people that were quote 'normal' and obviously the church would be bigger and we would get bigger offerings and it would be taking care of us but you know what Jesus said 'I haven't come for the healthy, I have come for the sick'," said LeFebre.

Dean says there are a lot of people who helped him get to this point in his life. People like Pastor Andy, the judge from drug court who gave him another chance and a kind hearted but determined jail minister who never gave up on him.

"The first 15 times or so they were just two old men coming in giving us a chance to get out of our cellblock. I knew that there may be some answer there but it wasn't until my heart was ready to change that my heart opened up and what they were saying was sticking to my heart," said Dean.

Tags

Recommended for you