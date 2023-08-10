La Crosse man sets out on 1,400 mile fundraising bike ride for APTIV

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is setting out on a 1,400 mile bike ride from Wisconsin to Portland to raise money for APTIV.
Jay Jaehnke says he plans to ride anywhere from eight to eleven hours a day for one month to reach his fundraising goal of $100,000 for APTIV, an area day services program that helps people with disabilities live and work in the community and experience all the joys of a full life.
Thursday morning, supporters of APTIV along with staff and APTIV clients sent Jay off on his trek with signs and cheering.
"Well, I think all they want is to be like everyone else and enjoy life in the way that everybody else does. Oftentimes they get sequestered or they don't spend as much time out and about doing things we all enjoy doing...that's not asking for much," said Jaehnke.
Jay's wife, Dawn says they were always passionate about helping people with disabilities and when their grandson was born with a rare genetic disease their commitment grew even more.
"We want to provide them with much services as you can so that they can live their best life, you know...the most they can get out of life," said Dawn.
In 2017, he conquered the first leg, pedaling his way from Seattle to APTIV.
You can also support jay during his ride by following his blog by clicking here.
You can also make a donation through APTIV's website.