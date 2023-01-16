La Crosse MLK keynote sheds light on search for "Beloved Community"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Community members from all walks of life joined together Monday to share in messages of both the hope and hardship experienced by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The annual Community Celebration at Viterbo's Fine Arts Center featured a keynote address from Dr. Andre Johnson, who used his historical background to illustrate how while Dr. King is considered an icon today, talking about some of his ideas "can still get you into trouble."
Dr. Johnson used an example of the struggles that went into having Dr. King deliver a speech to the predominantly white community of Grosse Pointe, MI in March 1968, just weeks before his assassination to show not only what Dr. King himself faced, but also the threats and opposition experienced by his supporters of all backgrounds.
Fast forward 55 years. Dr. Johnson said Dr. King's struggle continues but so too does his hope.
"Whether you're uptown or downtown, urban or suburban, city or rural, religious or non-religious, gay, straight, Ph.D. to No 'D', from CEOs to mopping floors, you too can be part of the beloved community. Yes! We can still dream," Dr. Johnson told the audience.
Returning to give the keynote having done so in 2013, the University of Memphis professor, who also serves as a pastor, called Dr. King a prophet saying he spoke truth to power, which often made people feel uncomfortable.
But, with an audience that included La Crosse city and county leaders, Dr. Johnson said it's okay to still have that dream while understanding the reality that people might run into those uncomfortable situations.
"Tensions will come up, but we can still engage each other in the tension," said Dr. Johnson. "Once we do that, I think we can move forward and do wonderful things."
As we've reported, the event also recognized some of those who do the work amid that tension.
Bridget Todd-Robbins received the MLK Leadership Award for her support of more than 400 young people of color in the community through personal relationship building. Na'Ziah McLaurin also earned the Linda Lowrey Leadership Award and a $500 scholarship for her school and community efforts.
The free community event capped off a morning of service and afternoon of learning as part of Viterbo's mission to honor Dr. King's legacy.
You can watch the entire event on the Viterbo Ethics Facebook page.