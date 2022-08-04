La Crosse Mother/Daughter duo at Mall of America when shots ring out

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Robin Fitzgerald and her daughter, Kate were shopping at the Mall of America Thursday when they heard the gunshots ring out. The two say they were just a few doors down from where the shooting took place.
While they were sheltering in the back of a nearby store, they used their silenced phones to try to follow what was unfolding online.
Robin said they were never more relieved when police said it was safe to go.
"I held it together until we were escorted out of the Mall of America down the fire escape on onto the sidewalk and saw all the moms and dads that were waiting to get their kids who have now been locked up for two hours and that's when it hit me that there's a lot of families that are separated in there," said Kate.
Kate is going to the University of Minnesota in the Fall. The two were doing some school shopping and planning on making an overnight of it since Kate turns 19 on Saturday but decided to cut their shopping trip short and go straight home.
