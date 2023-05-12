La Crosse native Hans Obma's new short film to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hans Obma is a movie and television producer, writer, and actor. He was also born in La Crosse and lived here until elementary school before moving to the Green Bay area.
After scoring some major acting roles in shows like Better Call Saul, Criminal Minds, Grace and Frankie, WandaVision and more, Obma is ready to show off his latest work at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Obma wrote and stars in the 2022 thriller A Question of Service, which he hopes to turn into a full series. He says the Cannes Film Festival could help him do just that.
"You never know who you are going to meet, especially when you're in Cannes," Obma said. "I have come to believe in possibility, I hope to shake hands, I hope to share my project with people, and I hope to collaborate on their projects as well."
Obma will be in Cannes next week for the festival. He will keep his Instagram followers up to date on the film's success.