La Crosse native shares his experiences overseas back home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin La Crosse held "Life and Career of a Foreign Service Officer" where students were able to learn more about the tasks of the State Department.
A La Crosse native and Logan High School graduate, Foreign Service Officer D. Richard Rasmussen, discussed current diplomatic challenges and his experiences overseas.
He said his profession often works behind the scenes but everyday Americans are effected in how well foreign service officers perform.
"What we really aim to do is make sure that Americans face a level playing field when they are overseas, doing business or traveling - that they are not discriminated against." Rasmussen said.
Students interested in the field also had the opportunity to learn the steps it takes to pursue a career in the state department.