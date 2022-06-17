La Crosse Parks Department looking at setting statue guidelines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With a new Veterans' Memorial statue at Riverside Park in the planning stages, the city's parks department is considering establishing a policy for all future monuments.
The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is not against more statues or memorials, there just isn't any formal set of guidelines specifying what sort of statues should go in which parks.
Project Specialist Jim Flottmeyer said further statue placements should be based on clear criteria that can be referenced before any approval is made.
"It won't be a blanket statement because, like the Vets park up by Copeland, that's kind of a different animal," Flottmeyer explained. "So it'll be some parameters to work with and then we can use that policy in various parks."
Flottmeyer says it might take up to 90 days to get a rough framework of the policy, but he says they will be working with the Parks Board and other city departments to ensure it meets all the right requirements.
Establishing guidelines will also help city parks planners develop the city's vision for how the parks meet the needs of the community now and in the future.
"If somebody wants to put a giant statue now in the middle of Riverside Park in one of these green areas we probably wouldn't let it happen," Flottmeyer said. "Because we want to keep most of our green space green. Twenty years when I'm not around or that Park Board is not around, they can maybe look at this policy and go 'Oh, this is what they were doing 20 years ago, that still makes sense'."