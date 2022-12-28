La Crosse picking up Christmas trees January 3-6

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting on Monday, January 3, the City of La Crosse begins picking up Christmas trees.
The collection period runs through January 6. It doesn't coincide with the regular trash collection schedule.
Ashley Freeman, the city's Recycling Coordinator, said in a statement that people should remove tinsel, ornaments, and tree bags before placing on the boulevard.
The city begins picking up the trees at 7 a.m.
The statement said that they aren't picking up any artificial trees. Those trees, as well as any lights or artificial wreaths, can be placed in the recycling bin or dropped off at Harter's Quick Clean-Up.
Wreaths, either live or artificial, won't be colleced either as most are made using heavy wire.
The city isn't picking up brush according to the release. Those items can be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill since the Isle La Plume Yard Waste and Brush site is closed for the season.