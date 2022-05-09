LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department receives REACH-A-Child First Responder Bags thanks to contributions from AT&T and Kwik Trip.
The REACH-A-Child Bags contain fifteen books and drawstring bags that are meant to be handed out to children to help redirect their attention into the educational escape of a book and away from the stress or traumatic situation that the kids might be going through.
"We want to bring comfort to children in crisis, so these bags we provide to first responders across the state. So that whenever there is a child they can pull out their bag and provide some comfort and distraction to children." said Stephanie Hayden, Vice President, REACH-A-Child.
The Police Department also received 250 new books to replenish the bags after the books are handed out.