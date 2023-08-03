La Crosse Police identify woman found dead near hiking trail

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department is identifying the woman found dead near a Northside hiking trail on Saturday.
Police say the woman was 45-year-old Julia L. Hedum.
In a press release, the department expressed condolences for family and friends of the woman.
A person walking their dog discovered the body of Hedum on Saturday, July 29 near the Bud Hendrickson Trail around 9:00 a.m.
Police say there is no danger to the public at this time and that it's an isolated incident.
The investigation is still active. Police are asking anyone who had contact with Hedum between July 15th and the 29th to contact at 608-789-7215.
Tips can also anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com.
You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.