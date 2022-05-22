La Crosse Police investigate fatal shooting

This is a developing story. WXOW will update it as new information becomes available.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning that left one person dead and another person wounded.
The department said it happened in the area of 1900 South 7th St. Officers were called around 1:24 a.m. for a shots fired call.
In a statement from the department, they said that when the officers arrived, they found one person who was shot multiple times. While life-saving efforts were made, the person later died from their injuries.
A second person was also found with gunshot wounds. Police said that person is recovering at a local hospital.
They described the shooting as a active investigation. Police have not released any names of the people involved in the shooting.
Police are also asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 608-782-7575. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone. You can also go online to SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT; https://speakup.widoj.gov/.
It is the second fatal shooting in the city this year. Two men were charged in the death of Ernest Knox who was shot during an altercation on the north side in January.