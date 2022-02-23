La Crosse Police, National Alliance on Mental Illness train on children in crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police partnered Wednesday with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) for a one day advance crisis intervention training session.
The focus was on kids in crisis and sharing what tools and strategies best help children in a high stress situation.
Captain Avrie Schott says knowing what to do is critical. "Slowing the situation down, creating some distance, allowing time to be your friend, and allowing that person in crisis to feel and have some control over what's going on in their world right then and there and those officers having these tools and these techniques allows them that opportunity to assist that," said Schott.
Schott says the number one protective factor for youth in a community is having an adult they can trust.