La Crosse Police release information on river death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police are releasing information on a person who died after going into the Black River on Saturday.
A department statement said that at around 3:30 p.m., Bassmaster tournament participants were fishing near Shopko Bay on the Black River when they saw a person enter the water.
The statement said the person began struggling and go under the water.
The participants went over and pulled the person out of the water then met first responders at Black's Cove
Although life saving measures were attempted, the person died. The name of the individual has not been released.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
They asked that anyone with information on the incident call La Crosse Police at 608-782-7575.