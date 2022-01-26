La Crosse Polytechnic School empowering students through project-based learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Parents want the best for their child, especially when it comes to education.
Located across from Cameron Park, La Crosse Polytechnic School is a project-based school with an open environment that allows students to collaborate with each other on different projects that relate to their interests and goals.
Bri Larcom, La Crosse Polytechnic School Advisor and Teacher, says there are a lot of different options that they have that aren't at a traditional school.
"The beginning of everyone's day starts with advisory. We basically talk about something that we're glad to do. We probably do a little activity, and then we go on to our AGP, our Advisor Guided Project," said La Crosse Polytechnic School student Waylon Purney.
Purney is in sixth grade and says he is currently in 3D printing and is creating a wallet.
Faith Young, an 11th grader at Polytechnic, is working on a project exploring the seven deadly sins, interpreting them through paintings.
Before students choose to attend Polytechnic, they are able to shadow other students to make sure it is the right fit for them.
Like other La Crosse public schools, it is free to attend and open to students around the region. They do, however, have a cap on enrollment.