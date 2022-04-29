La Crosse Polytechnic School recognized for their hard work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Children's Museum of La Crosse celebrated National Volunteer Week by presenting the La Crosse Polytechnic School with the Judith A. Bouffleur Volunteer of the Year Award.
Bouffleur is one of the original founders of the Children's Museum and presented the award herself to the school for their volunteer services.
She said volunteering it is important to be involved in the community and is glad that the students enjoy giving their time.
"If you are going to live some place you have to give back to your community. And I'm so pleased that these young people discovered the joy of volunteering." Bouffleur said.
Freshman at the La Crosse Polytechnic Berlin Weber said she enjoys volunteering because she wants to give back to the place that gave her a great experience when she was younger.
"The emotions are overwhelming every time I come to visit because you get to see their faces and they are all smiling." Berlin continued, "All the new exhibits are just amazing and I'm just glad they get to have the same experience that I did."
The La Crosse Polytechnic School has over 500 hours of service so far this year, and will continue to help when needed.