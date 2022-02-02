La Crosse Public Library Main Branch closing temporarily starting Feb. 12

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Main branch of the La Crosse Public Library is closing for a short time for some remodeling work.
Beginning Saturday, February 12, the library at 800 Main St. is closed. The city is doing re-flooring and re-shelving projects on the first floor of the building.
A library spokesperson said that during that time, both the North and South Community Library hours are expanded to accommodate additional visitors.
● Monday 10am-6pm
● Tuesday 10am-6pm
● Wednesday 10am-8pm
● Thursday 10am-6pm
● Friday 10am-6pm
● Saturday 10am-6pm
Library materials that patrons would normally pick up at the Main Branch will be routed to the South Community Library during this time.
WiFi is still available outside all three locations from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week with no password required.
Other library services such as reference help, tech assistance, and archives are available via phone, email, or through the La Crosse Public Library website.
The Main Branch is expected to reopen on March 7. Normal business hours will resume at that time at all three library branches.