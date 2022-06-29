La Crosse Public Library receives $10,000 grant for Tool Library Project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - AARP Wisconsin has announced a $10,000 grant for the La Crosse Public Library.
The library is one of five organizations in Wisconsin that will receive a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant.
The money will be used to make a tool library on the lower basement level of the Main Street Library in La Crosse. It will consist of home improvement and gardening tools for people to check out.
In response to rising housing costs, the project was proposed to allow locals to start doing their own repairs.
"We're going to have a catalog full of tools. They can place a hold, they can check it out. They would have to pick it up. We're not going to be delivering them to other locations, other libraries like we do with our other materials, but they have to come here to the main library," said La Crosse Public Library Programming and Makerspace Librarian Kathy Kabat.
Based on the grant, they do have to have everything finished by December 31st, but they are hoping to have it done sooner rather than later with the help of library staff and volunteers.
To be a part of the process, go to the La Crosse public library's website and take a survey.
You can find the complete list of grantees and their project descriptions here.