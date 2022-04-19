La Crosse Regional Airport on masks: 'Wear one or not, it's cool with us'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Following Monday's ruling by a federal judge striking down a mask mandate for public transportation, word is starting to spread that wearing one is now optional for travelers.
This includes airlines and by extension, airports.
The La Crosse Regional Airport posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that the Transportation Security Administration won't enforce a face mask requirement at airports any longer.
The airport also won't require employees or customers to wear one.
The message does say that anyone can still choose to wear one voluntarily.
Either way, as the post concludes, "Wear one or not, it's cool with us. #lets go #YourstoExplore"
Both airlines that serve the airport, Delta Airlines and American Airlines, said that they've made masks optional on their aircraft.