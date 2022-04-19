 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse Regional Airport on masks: 'Wear one or not, it's cool with us'

  • Updated
  • 0
la crosse regional airport-terminal 2.jpg
la crosse regional airport-terminal 1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Following Monday's ruling by a federal judge striking down a mask mandate for public transportation, word is starting to spread that wearing one is now optional for travelers. 

This includes airlines and by extension, airports. 

The La Crosse Regional Airport posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that the Transportation Security Administration won't enforce a face mask requirement at airports any longer. 

The airport also won't require employees or customers to wear one. 

The message does say that anyone can still choose to wear one voluntarily. 

Either way, as the post concludes, "Wear one or not, it's cool with us. #lets go #YourstoExplore"

Both airlines that serve the airport, Delta Airlines and American Airlines, said that they've made masks optional on their aircraft. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you