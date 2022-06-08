La Crosse Regional Airport receives grant for new fire rescue vehicle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Regional Airport receives a $765,000 grant towards the purchase of a new fire rescue vehicle.
The money is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration's 2022 Airport Improvement Program which funds projects at airports across the country.
According to a news release, the money lets the airport buy a new Class 4, 1,500 gallon aircraft rescue fire-fighting vehicle.
The airport release said that the grant covers 90-percent of the cost of the vehicle. The remaining 10-percent is split between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics and La Crosse Regional Airport funding.
The new equipment is a welcome addition.
“We have been looking forward to this day. The new equipment will reduce our costs, improve our operational readiness, and represents our ability to move the La Crosse Regional Airport into the future,” said Airport Director Ian Turner.