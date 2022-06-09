La Crosse Regional Airport to use grant money for new fire rescue vehicle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Regional Airport will receive $765,000 for a new fire truck. The award is part of the FAA's $518 million investment in critical airport infrastructure.
The airport will be able to purchase a new Class 4, 1,500-gallon aircraft rescue fire-fighting truck. The airport currently has two firetrucks. This new one will replace one of those. Officials said the new truck will lower costs and improve readiness.
“We're looking into the end of 2022 into the end of 2023 to actually get the truck delivered,” Airport Business Supervisor JD Roberts said.
This AIP grant covers 90% of the cost of the equipment. The remaining 10% is split between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Bureau of Aeronautics and the La Crosse Regional Airport.