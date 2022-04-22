La Crosse residents and organizations aim for sustainability

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Organizations and local residents are making changes to not only better La Crosse but changes that will benefit the environment for years to come.
11-year-old Luke Kelly has wanted to be an environmentalist since he was six and has convinced his parents to go solar.
"I just thought that we use a lot of gas in the house," Kelly said. "[Solar energy] is probably going to be better for the environment."
He said his parents didn't reject the idea, kept an open mind and that they are going to have solar panel installed on top of their garage in the near future.
From individuals to organizations, sustainability doesn't stop.
Gundersen Health System has been growing its energy initiatives since 2008.
"We typically can reduce our energy on an average building by 35%. Not only do we generate electricity, we try to use less energy," Gundersen's Director of Facility Operations Alan Eber said.
From small acts of turning of lights in hospitals to larger scale projects like solar panels and burning biomass fuel, Eber said Gundersen is committed to saving energy.
"What we were looking to do is improve the health and wellbeing of our communities," Eber said. "We looked at our energy because we knew if we burn fossil fuels that creates pollution and that's not helping the health of our community."
According to Eber, Gundersen saves roughly $5 million dollars a year and is on track to be the largest private owner of solar panels in Wisconsin by 2023.
At an individual level, a local expert said sustainability starts one step at a time.
"We all can thing about our daily lives in a more sustainable way," Mississippi Valley Conservancy's Executive Director Carol Abrahamzon said. "Of course shutting off the water when you brush your teeth or catching rain water to water your plants with."
She added that solar panels can be used in a dual purpose way by allowing plants to grow under them or to allow grazing.
Kelly just wants the community to care for the environment.
"It's going to someday come back at you," Kelly said. "I mean, right now bees, for example, are dying out and that's going to get rid of our honey and that's going to get rid of our flowers."
"Just one simple animal dying can change the world."