La Crosse residents vote 'no' for the $194.7 million school referendum; others districts pass theirs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After months of community informational sessions, La Crosse residents voted 'no' to the $194.7 million school district referendum.
The measure failed by more than a 2-to-1 margin.
If passed, the referendum would have consolidated Central and Logan High Schools into one new building and moved the middle schools into the current high school buildings.
Declining student enrollment, budget challenges, the lack of state funding and aging facilities were some of the driving forces behind the referendum according to the district.
As La Crosse residents voted in the midterm election, they voted on whether to pass the $194.7 million referendum.
The 2022 La Crosse School District referendum failed by just over 10,000 votes.
The La Crosse School District did not issue a statement Tuesday night following the election. They are scheduled to host a news conference Wednesday morning, which WXOW News 19 will cover.
Elsewhere, voters in the Holmen School District approved their referendum questions on Tuesday.
The main question for voters was whether they agreed to spend $74.75 million for building improvements around the district. Those improvements included an addition at Evergreen Elementary and reconstruction of part of the middle school.
Onalaska voters also agreed to let its school district spend up to $75 million for additions, improvements, and renovations at both the middle and high schools. The work includes expanding classrooms, bringing the buildings up to ADA compliance, and improving security for both facilities.
In the Bangor School District, its referendum for remodeling and building additions at a cost of up to $24 million also passed with voters.
Viroqua Schools are also moving forward with plans for district-wide facility renovations after its referendum was approved. The district wants to provide more secure entrances at its elementary, middle, and high school buildings.
A similar facility improvement referendum, this one for $4.5 million, passed in the North Crawford School District.
The Wauzeka-Steuben School District got the go-ahead on Tuesday to exceed revenue limits by $3.3 million through the 2025-26 school year.