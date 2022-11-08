La Crosse residents vote 'no' for the $194.7 million school referendum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After months of community informational sessions, La Crosse residents voted 'no' to the $194.7 million school district referendum.
The measure failed by more than a 2-to-1 margin.
If passed, the referendum would have consolidated Central and Logan High Schools into one new building and moved the middle schools into the current high school buildings.
Declining student enrollment, budget challenges, the lack of state funding and aging facilities were some of the driving forces behind the referendum according to the district.
As La Crosse residents voted in the midterm election, they voted on whether to pass the $194.7 million referendum.
The 2022 La Crosse School District referendum failed by just over 10,000 votes.
The La Crosse School District did not issue a statement Tuesday night following the election. They are scheduled to host a news conference Wednesday morning, which WXOW News 19 will cover.