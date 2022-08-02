La Crosse School Board responds to recent criticism

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - At Monday's school board meeting, Robert Abraham resigned from the school board after feeling strongly against the proposed referendum that would consolidate Logan and Central High Schools into one building, that being the Trane building on the south side.
At the podium during the meeting, Abraham said the following about the board's leadership:
"Under the coherent governance model adopted and followed by the board, the power and decision-making resides with the superintendent. Boldly, it's a dictatorship."
In response Tuesday, board president Dr. Juan Jimenez says that they take comments into consideration and that he and Abraham have disagreed in the past on certain issues.
"We know given the comments that we have heard from the community and from our staff given the public comments that we've heard at the board that communication is something that sounds like is an issue that needs to be addressed and we definitely are looking towards addressing that," Jimenez said. "But I believe that the best I can say is I would disagree with Mr. Abraham's comments."
This comes after Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel sent a letter saying that if the referendum fails, then Central could become the building that they use going forward. Some perceived that being the only other option, which Jimenez says is not true and was thrown out as a possibility. That possibility came as the district reviewed population studies and looked at its current financial situation.
Jimenez asks residents to ask the district questions and not rely on third party information. The district will hold sessions regarding the referendum to clear up any misinformation. The next will be August 10 at Logan Middle School beginning at 6:30 p.m. Some after that will be virtual.
