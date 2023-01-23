La Crosse School Board votes to close Lincoln Middle School

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A vote tonight by the La Crosse School Board means that one of its middle schools is closing.
The board voted 6-2 to close Lincoln Middle School at its meeting Monday night.
The closure would happen on August 31, 2023.
Voting in favor of the closure was: Board President Juan Jimenez, Treasurer Shaundel Spivey, Clerk Brenda Leahy, Katie Berkedal, Laurie Cooper Stoll, and Merideth Garcia.
Voting against the closure was: Vice President Brad Quarberg and Annie Baumann.
With the closure, students would go, depending on where they live, to one of the district's other schools at either Longfellow Middle or Logan Middle.
Before and after last fall's failed referendum in the district, Dr. Aaron Engel said that consolidation of buildings would happen due to declining enrollment and decreased revenue from the state.
During Monday night's meeting, Engel reiterated those same points along with the costs of maintenance to keep the nearly 100 year old building functioning.
A La Crosse resident and mom of a Lincoln Middle School student, Angela Manke, said the outcome was expected but still heartbreaking.
"It's sad. It's unfortunately not unexpected," Manke said. "We'll just keep pushing forward, none of us want to see the school fail - that's why we're here fighting so hard. I hope the board sees that not as trying to fight against them but fight with them. We may have had a different vision of how we think the district should move forward but it doesn't mean that we don't support our students."
The board also voted to approve an April referendum question for non-recurring operational expenses of $60 million over a six year period.
The funding would go to support inflationary increases to teacher pay and support current services due to state shortfalls.
If approved, it would mean an an increase of $29 per $100,000 of home value.
You can watch Monday night's board meeting below.