La Crosse School District plans public meetings on long-range facility plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse plans two public meetings to present its findings regarding its long-range facilities plan and its impact on the community.
The district gathered input from the public last summer.
In a news release from the district, it briefly outlined the challenges it is facing in the coming years including declining enrollment, having too many buildings, and those buildings needing upgrades.
For example, the district said it has 15 buildings, which is more than what most districts the size of La Crosse have. It also said that La Crosse is the smallest district in the state with two high schools.
In terms of maintenance, while the district said that its buildings have been taken care of and modified as educational expectations change, an assessment of the district's deferred mainenance needs indicated $81 million in expenses.
An assessment of the five oldest buildings-the middle schools, Emerson Elementary and Spence Elementary showed $25 million in infrastructure costs for just those buildings.
The district said the older buildings have issues with ADA codes, have undersized classrooms, and lack specialized spaces for students with disabilities, art, music, and physical education.
As a result, the district is looking to consolidating its middle and high schools as a way to save money.
“All students eventually go through the middle and high schools, so by focusing our facility planning on a 6-12th grade solution, we will achieve the most positive impact for the most students at one time,” said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel. “The largest maintenance costs and greatest needs for improvement are at our middle schools. Building one high school and moving our middle schoolers into the existing high schools immediately improves the learning environment for half of our student body. This also provides us with the largest cost savings as early as possible through our long-range facility plan.”
The community meetings are scheduled for April 27 and May 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School.