La Crosse School District working to re-develop Lincoln Middle School

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) The La Crosse School District is accepting proposals for the sale and re-development of Lincoln Middle School.

That project should consider and reflect the historic nature and architectural significance of the building according to the district.

Built in 1924, the school is an example of what's called neoclassical architecture.

It was designed by Otto Merman as was the Hogan Administrative Center.

On June 22, 2023, the City of La Crosse Heritage Preservation Committee designated Lincoln Middle School as a local historic landmark.

With that designation, the district says exterior additions or alterations cannot happen without a review and approval by the Commission.

The designation also provides protection from building demolition.

The District is offering a conference and tour for interested developers August 23, 2023 at 1:00. Proposals are due September 20.

The Board of Education will evaluate the requests on October 2. Interviews and Board evaluation are tentatively scheduled for October 16.

The District says you can learn more by contacting jledvina@lacrossesd.org.