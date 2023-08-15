 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse School District working to re-develop Lincoln Middle School

  • Updated
  • 0

The La Crosse School District is accepting proposals for the sale and re-development of Lincoln Middle School.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)  The La Crosse School District is accepting proposals for the sale and re-development of Lincoln Middle School.

LINCOLN 4.jpg

That project should consider and reflect the historic nature and architectural significance of the building according to the district.

Built in 1924, the school is an example of what's called neoclassical architecture.

LINCOLN 1.jpg

It was designed by Otto Merman as was the Hogan Administrative Center.

On June 22, 2023, the City of La Crosse Heritage Preservation Committee designated Lincoln Middle School as a local historic landmark.

LINCOLN 3.jpg

With that designation, the district says exterior additions or alterations cannot happen without a review and approval by the Commission.

LINCOLN 2.jpg

The designation also provides protection from building demolition.

The District is offering a conference and tour for interested developers August 23, 2023 at 1:00.  Proposals are due September 20.

The Board of Education will evaluate the requests on October 2.  Interviews and Board evaluation are tentatively scheduled for October 16.

The District says you can learn more by contacting jledvina@lacrossesd.org.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you