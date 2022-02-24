La Crosse skiers ready for Birkebeiner

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Hayward, Wisconsin is about to be filled with cross country skiers with it's 48th annual Birkebeiner event.
At least three of those skiers will be from La Crosse.
"It's a lot of people on the same course at the same time," sums up Chris Cogbill. "It's a spectacle of sorts."
It's also a tradition for Cogbill, about to take on his ninth full race. He's also done the shorter races and follows in the tradition of his father who has completed over thirty "Birkies". Cogbill's three children will also be on the course this year, taking on their first Birkebeiner.
The same goes for Kerry Pischke, who returns to Hayward this year opting to ski a shorter race known as the "Kortelopet". She remembers the first full Birkebeiner she did a few years back.
""So I figured a ski race in Wisconsin would be no big deal," Pischke said. "I had no idea there were hills that large, you see a wall of skiers, and it's brutal."
For Bryan Trainor, it's all uncharted territory, but he welcomes the challenge.
"So this is brand new for me," Trainor said. "My first Berkie, a little bit nervous, a little bit anxious."
The official Birkebeiner is a 50 kilometer course that takes skiers from the town of Cable to Hayward. They ski through forest, across Lake Hayward and head to a finish line down Main Street in Hayward. When completed, it's just over 31 miles of skiing.
The American Birkebeiner began in 1973 with just 35 skiers. Today it's the largest North American cross country ski marathon.