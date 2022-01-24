La Crosse snow plow operators working overtime to keep roadways safe

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- Snowplow operators with the La Crosse County Highway Department have been busy getting highways, bridges, and roads ready before, during, and after winter weather.
"On the county roads, we use a lot of sand. Sand is a lot cheaper. Brine uses one-third of the amount of salt on roadways. So, you're reducing that salt in the environment," said La Crosse County Highway Commissioner Joe Langeberg.
Langeberg says brine helps them focus on certain areas to keep people on the road safe.
Also, they have invested in new snow plow trucks. The cost of a snow plow truck has increased substantially over the years and now costs over $200,000. With the larger cost comes better technology.
"We have sensors on them, so you can tell if the plow is up or down," said La Crosse County Highway Department Patrol Superintendent Tim Hammes. "It's a very automated system and it can tell you right down to the gallons of brine being put out to the pounds of salt being putting out."
Hammes says so far this winter they have put around 300,000 to 400,000 gallons of brine on the roadways, which is similar to previous years.
The good news is that there has been less ice this winter. When there is more ice on the roads, more material has to be put down.