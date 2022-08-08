La Crosse Street construction may impact voters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The reconstruction of La Crosse Street might impact voters for La Crosse's Districts 3 and 5 for Tuesday's primary election.
The City of La Crosse encourages motorists to access Myrick Park Center (District 3) from Hwy 16/Losey Boulevard turning onto La Crosse Street.
District 5's UWL Student Union is accessible from Losey Boulevard turning onto State Street to Campbell Road or by taking La Crosse Street to Campbell Road and then to West Pine to East Avenue North.
Both locations, like all polling places in the city and state, are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.