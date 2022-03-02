La Crosse Symphony Orchestra shows support for Ukraine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The war is having an impact on local entertainment.
The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra has changed this weekend's performance as a tribute to Ukraine.
Originally, the orchestra was scheduled to play Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 1 "Winter Dreams". Instead, they've substituted his Symphony No. 2, known as "the Ukranian".
"It was always a work he held with great affection, so much so that he revised the work several years later in what he considered it perfect form. It is in this spirit of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and in our belief in the eternal healing power of music, that we offer this performance," said Maestro Alexander Platt.
The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
Tickets are available here on the Symphony's website.