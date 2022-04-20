La Crosse to pick up brush week of April 25

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As spring gets underway, the City of La Crosse is picking up brush from residences next week for one week only.
The brush pickup begins on April 25 and continues through April 29.
The city asks that brush is placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on April 25 to make sure crews can pick it up when they are in the neighborhood.
There are some requirements for the brush. It must be less than four feet in length, bundled with cotton string, and not weigh more than 50 pounds. The city defines brush as branches and tree limbs with diameters from 1/4 inch to eight inches and less than four feet in length.
The city said that they aren't picking up anything larger than that or any logs, stumps, or root balls.
La Crosse residents can also take brush during the season to the drop off site on Isle La Plume. The site is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A permit sticker is required to use the site. An application can be filled out online or filled out at the site with the attendant.