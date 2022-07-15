La Crosse to reassess conversion therapy ban in 60 days, cites legal concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday, the La Crosse Common Council decided to revisit the conversion therapy ban ordinance in 60 days, after having legal discussions in a closed session.
According to the ordinance, the City defines conversion therapy as "any practice or treatment offered or rendered to consumers, including psychological counseling, that seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity..."
On June 9, the City of La Crosse passed an ordinance to ban conversion therapy within the community.
On June 17, Councilmember Mark Neumann submitted a request to reconsider the ordinance after City Attorney Stephen Matty provided legal counsel on the ordinance.
According to Councilmember Doug Happel, the City's legal department reached out to the Common Council with "concerns" over the ordinance's language.
On Thursday, the Common Council voted to discuss the previously-passed ordinance in a closed session.
The Council returned later with the decision to revisit the ordinance in 60 days. According to Happel, adjustments are to be made to the language before it's brought back to city officials.