La Crosse tourism sees strong start to 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Explore La Crosse joined the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss tourism in the region, one week after La Crosse County ranked in the top 10 in the state for tourism.
During the pandemic, like most locations, La Crosse lost significant revenue generated from direct visitor spending.
When discussing how "vital" tourism is, A.J. Frels of Explore La Crosse stated lost tax revenue from tourism would cost the average taxpayer $580 each year in additional taxes.
The latest report on Wisconsin's tourism industry displayed La Crosse's ability to bounce back from the pandemic. In 2022, local convention and meeting centers are experiencing a similar strong start.
"They've seen a real uptick in the last six months for business, so it's swinging back, there's no doubt about it," said Frels, the Executive Director of Explore La Crosse.
It's not just La Crosse. Frels cites Onalaska's Omni Center and the La Crescent Area Event Center as also seeing increases in business.
When discussing lodging, Frels says La Crosse is "at or beyond" pre-pandemic levels of business.