...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

La Crosse tourism sees strong start to 2022

EXPLORE LA CROSSE
By Sam Dunnum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Explore La Crosse joined the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss tourism in the region, one week after La Crosse County ranked in the top 10 in the state for tourism.

During the pandemic, like most locations, La Crosse lost significant revenue generated from direct visitor spending.

When discussing how "vital" tourism is, A.J. Frels of Explore La Crosse stated lost tax revenue from tourism would cost the average taxpayer $580 each year in additional taxes.

The latest report on Wisconsin's tourism industry displayed La Crosse's ability to bounce back from the pandemic. In 2022, local convention and meeting centers are experiencing a similar strong start.

"They've seen a real uptick in the last six months for business, so it's swinging back, there's no doubt about it," said Frels, the Executive Director of Explore La Crosse.

It's not just La Crosse. Frels cites Onalaska's Omni Center and the La Crescent Area Event Center as also seeing increases in business. 

When discussing lodging, Frels says La Crosse is "at or beyond" pre-pandemic levels of business.

