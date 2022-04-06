La Crosse's Bike Barn is open

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Bike Barn on Isle La Plume is open for the first time this year.
The Bike Barn is open on the first Wednesday of every month from April to October. La Crosse residents who have reported a lost or stolen bike can come to the barn, look for their bike, and claim it if they find it.
Anyone claiming a bicycle must have a copy of a previously submitted police report or proof of purchase for the bike.
If the bikes go 90 days without being claimed they can be sold at the bi-annual city bike barn auction. The next auction is Saturday, May 21. Viewing starts at 9:00 am with the auction getting underway at 10:00 am