La Crosse's homeless issue coming to a head as Salvation Army weighs in

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The waters surrounding the crisis of unsheltered people in La Crosse is getting murkier even as it seems the City is developing a better plan in moving towards long term solutions.
On Thursday this week, the City Council approved an extension to the temporary sheltering operations at Econo lodge pushing the contract expiration 30 days to the end of April.
The extra time allows the City, service agencies and community members to come together to come up with a comprehensive plan before the homeless individuals staying at the hotel are asked to move out.
In a letter to the City ahead of Thursday's Common Council meeting, the Salvation Army of La Crosse raised several concerns regarding the process moving forward in light of what's perceived as a lack of transparency in decisions over the past year.
Referring to the move of individuals from Houska Park to the Econolodge for the winter, "Homelessness is a multifaceted issue," the Salvation Army letter reads. "One that takes thoughtfulness and education on the topic to appropriately address it. Moving individuals from a park to a hotel does not solve the problem, it merely places people indoors."
Salvation Army contends that involving service agencies who are working with those unsheltered individuals gives the City access to information that will drive multi-layered solutions.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds stands by decisions that were made up to this point to alleviate the problem, even though many outside agencies didn't fully support the moves that were made.
"For the first time the City of La Crosse is actually doing something about this and leading in this process," Mayor Reynold said. "And we're stepping on toes. I understand there's frustration out there, but we're not gonna stop. This is going to continue to be a mission because it's important not only for the people who are unsheltered but for the rest of the community as well."
The current plan involves housing some people in the Maple Grove Motel site once that becomes available, utilizing Houska Park as an outdoor camping site, and working with local agencies to find additional solutions.
Everyone involved agrees the City's plan at its core is not enough to solve the whole problem and will need more organizations involved.
Luckily, most of the people attending the Council meeting walked away hopeful that all the right stakeholders are now unified in working towards a common goal together.
And they have another month to make it happen.