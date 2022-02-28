LADCO hosts 50th annual meeting discussing local and state economy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) hosted their 50th annual meeting at the La Crosse Center on Monday.
The topic of discussion at the LADCO meeting was the current and future economic state of La Crosse and Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca was the keynote speaker.
"The good news for Wisconsin is that it could just not be much stronger. You know our physical position is the best it's been in a half century. We are expecting over a two billion dollar surplus at the end of this biennium," Barca said.
Secretary Barca says the surplus money is being used for tax breaks and education.
The LADCO annual meeting also featured the presentation of the Distinguished Service Award to Jeff Wrobel, Chief Financial Officer at Kwik Trip, for his lifetime devotion to the area economy.
The President’s Award was presented to four groups who led the expansion of the La Crosse Center.