Lake Onalaska benefit event set for July 30

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - If you have spent any time on Lake Onalaska this summer you've probably noticed the thick vegetation growing in the shallower areas of the lake.
This vegetation can cause issues with boating and recreation on the river
To help combat that problem the Lake Onalaska Protection and Rehabilitation District is hosting a benefit event July 30 at Angry's Way Out to raise money to cut back some of the vegetation.
The event will feature raffles with prizes ranging from Packers tickets to guided fishing trips. There will be food and even live music from Jerry and the Landscapers.
Raffle tickets are already on sale at Schafer's Boat and Bait, Emma's Bait Shop, Angry's Way Out, Island Outdoors and Red Pines.
Tickets cost $20 and organizers hope to raise $20,000.
Click here for more details and a full list of prizes.