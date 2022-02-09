Land donation expands Onalaska area preserve

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A recent land donation adds to bluffland preservation in the Onalaska area.
The Mississippi Valley Conservancy announced that local development company Elmwood Partners donated 50 acres to the French Valley nature preserve. The donation expands the preserve to 80 acres.
According to the Conservancy, the donated land consists of wooded blufflands containing a variety of vegetation from red and black oak trees to prairie wildflowers. These species also help absorb runoff from heavy rains to protect water quality in the surrounding watershed the conservancy said.
“We are grateful to Elmwood Partners,” Carol Abrahamzon, the Conservancy’s executive director said in a statement announcing the donation. “Their gift helps ensure that future generations will have the opportunity to count spring warblers, enjoy bluffland scenery, and witness the miracles of nature in the Mississippi River Valley.”