Landfill nearly done processing 2.5 million pounds of derailment debris

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Landfill is nearly done processing 2.5 million pounds of debris, from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailment on Thursday, after working 24/7 through the weekend.
Four people were injured, two locomotives derailed, and ten cars came off the track in the April 27 incident just south of De Soto in Wisconsin.
The private railway company asked La Crosse County to assist with the cleanup because it's landfill is the nearest facility that could handle a project of this size.
Emergency operations at the facility began on Saturday around 6 p.m., going around the clock, working through the "extremely rare" project facing the landfill.
"At this current stage in the project, we are to considerable completion," said Jackie Davis on Tuesday. Davis is the Operations Coordinator at La Crosse County Solid Waste.
Davis did not rule out the possibility of smaller shipments of debris coming into the landfill this week.
Two items on the train garnered public attention due to their hazardous properties: lithium batteries and paint. Davis says these items were not handled by the County's facility.
"We do, through the Household Hazardous materials facility, accept materials like that from residents and small businesses, but in this case, our facility did not end up with those materials," said Davis.
BNSF is covering the cost of the cleanup efforts.