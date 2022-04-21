Landfill sees object large and small

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Solid Waste Department sees many different objects of varying sizes dropped off at its landfill.
Operations Technician Jackie Davis says these can be as large as couches and washing machines, the latter of which gets sent to a metal recycling center.
The Onalaska facility also has a place for storing potentially dangerous chemicals that eventually get either destroyed or reused. Davis says this service benefits the community.
"We're very lucky in this area that we have this household hazardous material facility," Davis said. "It's a really great facility. For La Crosse County residents, they accept any chemicals, paint, household chemicals such as Windex. Stuff like that for free at their facility for La Crosse County residents."
The landfill also has an albino deer living on it's grounds. Davis says they receive calls regularly about the status of the mature buck, which is safe calling the land home as hunting on the property is prohibited.