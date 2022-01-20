Largest gift in UWL history has personal connections to current Library Director

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A couple who spent decades teaching and working at UW-La Crosse provided the university with the largest gift in school history.
Chancellor Joe Gow made the announcement Wednesday during opening remarks for the spring semester at UW-La Crosse. Classes begin next week.
The $2.2 million gift is from the estate of Bill and Yvonne Hyde.
According to the university, he taught in the English Department from 1956 to 1992. Yvonne worked at Murphy Library from 1957 to 1995, mostly in cataloging.
Current Murphy Library Director John Jax has family connections to the Hydes, showing continued influence on UWL's literary community.
"My father worked for Yvonne in the library in the late 1950s, and commented she was a very caring person for all the student workers," said Jax. He went on to say Yvonne pushed his father into English Literature, where he met Bill.
"[Bill Hyde] was known as a tough but fair grader, and I think my Father got a C, which back then before grade inflation was pretty good."
Bill Hyde passed away in 2015 while Yvonne died in April 2021. The UWL Foundation receieved much of the couple's estate, with $1.1 million earmarked for the English Department and an equal amount for Murphy Library.
The Chair of the English Department is grateful for the generous gift.
"It's so extraordinary, so incredibly generous, such a wonderful testament to what they saw in our Department, and the value that the English Department brings to the university," said Kate Parker.
She indicated the university wants to honor the Hyde family by using funds to preserve the value in liberal arts education and the study of the humanities.
In a statement from the university announcing the gift, both Parker and Jax said they're grateful.
“We were absolutely amazed to receive this extraordinary gift — a testament to the Hydes’ generosity and their long-standing commitment to the value of a liberal arts education. Their gift will immeasurably impact the department and inspire faculty and students and the communities we serve for years to come,” said Parker.
"Ultimately, this gift puts the library in a great position to better support student success at UWL," Jax said. "We can work to improve about every facet of our unit, such as our services, event programming, space/facility, resource collections, technology, equipment, professional development and other things that will have tremendous benefit for UWL’s students, faculty, staff and the local community."
On Monday, the university received another large gift-$500,000-to fund a research vessel for the River Studies Center.