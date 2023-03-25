Later sunsets continue to increase, but more time to enjoy them won't, as rain chances head to western Wisconsin next week

Hopefully you have been able to enjoy the warmer weather as we were able to hit more than 50°. Our next few days will be cooling down, but warmer weather and even rain chances will follow.
With the more sun that we have had lately, you probably have also felt like the sun has been setting later, and that is true! We have continued to gain daylight each and every day, and within the next month, we will have sunsets past 8:00 pm. Although we are seeing more daylight, more sunshine is not in the forecast much for the next seven days.
Our next three days are going to stay dry, but heading into late Tuesday night, we will have our next chances of precip. Due to cooler temps in the evening, we could see a mix of rain and snow, but odds are that even if we see this type or precip, it won't last long.
Widespread rain showers won't come into the area until Thursday, where it potentially lasts until Saturday. This will bring some much-needed rain into the Coulee Region, as well as warm us up back into the 50s.
Warmer weather is going to be short lived though, as cooler temps return for the weekend.