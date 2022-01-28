LCT opens "Mountaintop" this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Theater is offering some history and re-imagination of events leading up to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the premiere of "The Mountaintop".
The show, directed by Emily Ware, takes place at the Lorraine Motel, just after Dr. King has delivered one of his most famous speeches. For the actors, it was an opportunity to look deeper into the character and human side of whom they were portraying.
"I think one thing that kind of hits home is while now he (Dr. King) is loved, like everybody can quote Dr. King, back then he was hated," said Shaundel Spivey who plays Dr. King. "He was hated, he feared for his life and we don't really acknowledge that often. We don't do that for our leaders doing the work around equity and justice, that fear and sense of loneliness."
The play is also for the audience to see history then and what has and has not changed today.
"My big takeaway that I hope people realize is that the hurt is still there," said Katrina Sletten who plays Camae. "We judge progress very strangely in this country. You know we're still talking about the same issues we were talking about in the 1960s. Can we really say that we have gotten progressive?"
Sletten said she hopes that's something consider after they have seen the show.
The Mountaintop runs Friday and Saturday nights as well as a Sunday matinee from now until February 6. Tickets are available through the Weber Center Box Office.