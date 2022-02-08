League of Women Voters' Lunch & Learn panel discusses school board responsibilities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse League of Women Voters held a panel with school board members to discuss what it means to be in the role ahead of 2022 elections.
The nonprofit organization's panel hosted the school board presidents of Holmen, La Crosse, and West Salem.
Each board member talked about the responsibilities of a school board ranging from facility maintenance and budgets to school safety and mental health.
In recent years, the panelists emphasized COVID-19 as the greatest challenge to addressed by school boards. Additionally, school boards handled the backlash that followed mitigation policy implementation.
They also mentioned that school boards continue to face the challenges of teen mental health issues.
Dr. Juan Jimenez, the President of the La Crosse School Board, says new members have to be passionate about public education and not a single issue.
"If you're going to run for a school board, run for a school board because you are focused on public education as a whole. That you want to know about public education, and that you care and value what public education does for our communities," said Jimenez.
There are eight candidates in the La Crosse School Board race. Voters finalize a field of six in the Spring Primary on February 15.
