Letter carriers food drive happening May 13

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a pause due to COVID, the Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns to the La Crosse area.
It's taking place on Saturday, May 13 right by your mailbox.
Letter carriers from NALC Branch 59, Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO, and the Great Rivers United Way are teaming up to collect food donations for local food pantries.
To donate, people are asked to fill a bag or container with non-perishable foods such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats or fish, pasta, rice, or cereal and place it by their mailbox on Saturday morning.
The food drive is happening, rain or shine according to one of the organizers. Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Mike Davis Jr. said, "If it rains, people are encouraged to put donations in plastic bags and tie them shut, if possible, but please don't let the weather stop you. Please Donate."
Volunteers will then sort the donations and help with distributing them to the local food pantries.
According to organizers, food availability is usually low in spring. Once schools let out for the summer, the need for groceries increases because younger children won't have access to school breakfast and lunch programs.