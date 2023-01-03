 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Slick to Hazardous Travel With Freezing Rain and a Wintry
Mix...

.Slick roads have been reported early this morning from a mix of
sleet, snow and freezing rain overnight. Additional precipitation
spreading north will transition to mainly rain south of Interstate
90 this morning with a wintry mix persisting to the north. If
traveling early today, be prepared for icy or possibly snow-
covered roads. Gradual improvement is expected from the south
through the morning, although untreated roads and sidewalks as
well as slightly cooler ridge tops may maintain some icy patches
as temperatures warm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.

* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511ia.org for road conditions.

&&

List of Area School Closings and Delays

  • Updated
  • 0
XQ_HeroImage_SchoolClosingsDelays_1440x810.png

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Here's who's closed and delayed.

Caledonia School District: Delayed 2 Hours

Cashton School District: Delayed 2 Hours

De Soto School District: Delayed 2 Hours

Eastern Allamakee Schools: Closed Today

Hillsboro School District: Delayed 2 Hours, No AM Kindergarten

Houston School District: Closed today, no evening activities

Lewiston-Altrua School District: Closed today, Cardinal Club is open

Melrose-Mindoro School District: Delayed 2 Hours

New Lisbon School District: Delayed 2 Hours

Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District: Delayed 2 Hours

Onalaska Luther High School: Delayed 2 Hours

Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School: Delayed 2 Hours

Richland School District: Delayed 2 Hours; Incl. St. Mary's & Eagle / No AM EC

Ridgeway Commuity School: Closed today, no AM Pre-K, Childcare is open

Rushford - Peterson School District: Closed Today, Kid's Club closed

Sparta School District: Closed Today

Spring Grove: Closed today

St. Charles School District: Delayed 2 Hours; SACC Open Regular Time

St. John's - Sparta: Closed Today

St. John's Lutheran - Nodine: Delayed 2 Hours; K-8 delayed 2 hours, pre-k 9:30-11:30

Tomah School District: Closed Today

Viroqua School District: Delayed 2 Hours

Westby School District: Delayed 2 Hours

Winona School District: Delayed 2 Hours

Youth Initiative High School: Delayed 2 hours, no math or movement classes

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you