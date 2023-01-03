List of Area School Closings and Delays

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Here's who's closed and delayed.
Caledonia School District: Delayed 2 Hours
Cashton School District: Delayed 2 Hours
De Soto School District: Delayed 2 Hours
Eastern Allamakee Schools: Closed Today
Hillsboro School District: Delayed 2 Hours, No AM Kindergarten
Houston School District: Closed today, no evening activities
Lewiston-Altrua School District: Closed today, Cardinal Club is open
Melrose-Mindoro School District: Delayed 2 Hours
New Lisbon School District: Delayed 2 Hours
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District: Delayed 2 Hours
Onalaska Luther High School: Delayed 2 Hours
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School: Delayed 2 Hours
Richland School District: Delayed 2 Hours; Incl. St. Mary's & Eagle / No AM EC
Ridgeway Commuity School: Closed today, no AM Pre-K, Childcare is open
Rushford - Peterson School District: Closed Today, Kid's Club closed
Sparta School District: Closed Today
Spring Grove: Closed today
St. Charles School District: Delayed 2 Hours; SACC Open Regular Time
St. John's - Sparta: Closed Today
St. John's Lutheran - Nodine: Delayed 2 Hours; K-8 delayed 2 hours, pre-k 9:30-11:30
Tomah School District: Closed Today
Viroqua School District: Delayed 2 Hours
Westby School District: Delayed 2 Hours
Winona School District: Delayed 2 Hours
Youth Initiative High School: Delayed 2 hours, no math or movement classes